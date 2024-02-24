Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter reconnects with former classmate and death row inmate seeking new trial
With days before his scheduled execution, Ivan Cantu maintains that he's innocent of the two murders that landed him on Texas' death row. In light of new evidence, Cantu is hoping for a new trial. CNN's Ed Lavandera reports.
04:50 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter reconnects with former classmate and death row inmate seeking new trial
04:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN looks back at the 2 years of war in Ukraine
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump speaks out about IVF but stays silent on abortion. Reporter has theory why
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What we know about the suspect in death of Augusta University student
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine claims it shot down 'rare' Russian spy plane
00:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump calls Biden a racist in speech to Black voters. Hear Abby Phillip's response
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'An eye-opening case:' CNN analyst on LaPierre case
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch California rain create massive lake in Death Valley
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukrainian fighter recounts the challenges and triumphs of surviving every major battle
04:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New documentary reveals heartbreaking details about Wendy Williams' health
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the swarm of mosquitoes taking over Buenos Aires
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear who was, and wasn't, at the unofficial 'veepstakes' for potential Trump VP
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
From the classroom to the polls: Hear from South Carolina students ahead of GOP primary
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
College DEI programs are under attack. Here's why
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'With all due respect ... what?': CNN anchor reacts to Tuberville's comments on embryo ruling
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN