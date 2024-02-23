Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter at the scene where nursing student found dead
The body of a woman found dead on the University of Georgia campus has been identified as 22-year-old Laken Hope Riley, the Athens-Clarke County coroner told CNN. CNN's Ryan Young reports from the trail where Riley was found.
02:12 - Source: CNN
