Video Ad Feedback
College DEI programs are under attack. Here's why
DEI supporters are seeing echoes of America's fraught racial history in attacks on diversity efforts. CNN's Athena Jones reports.
03:00 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
College DEI programs are under attack. Here's why
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New documentary reveals heartbreaking details about Wendy Williams' health
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'With all due respect ... what?': CNN anchor reacts to Tuberville's comments on embryo ruling
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See how Haley responded when asked if frozen embryos are children
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What we know about woman arrested in Russia after donating to Ukraine
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Bombshell reporting': Retired lt. colonel reacts to new detail in indicted ex-FBI informant case
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch CNN's investigation into a UN aid truck that was hit by Israeli forces
03:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sheriff reveals what McDougal's behavior tells him about Audrii Cunningham case
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cohen shares why he thinks Putin will take advantage of Trump's legal battles
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
George Santos sues Jimmy Kimmel over Cameo videos
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Meteorologist explains 'rare' weather risk in California
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Something is clearly going awry': Enten on members leaving the House
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Details about the police officer and firefighter killed in Minnesota shooting
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Russians detained for attending gatherings over Navalny's death
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why this millionaire gifted his own money to Tulsa survivors seeking reparations
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Our security depends on it': Biden calls on Congress to approve Ukraine aid
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN