Sources say Biden is considering executive action to restrict asylum at the border
The White House is considering executive action to restrict migrants' ability to seek asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border if they cross illegally, a maneuver reminiscent of the Trump administration. CNN's Priscilla Alvarez reports.
Stories worth watching 13 videos
Over 27 million California residents are under flood watches. CNN meteorologist explains
See permission slip needed for some Miami students to read book by Black author
Does your coworker smell? Hear what a NYT columnist says you should do
Video shows surgeons remotely controlling robot to perform simulated surgery in space
See moment family of fallen firefighter hears his heart inside man he saved
Why customers are fighting over a $50 cup
Man springs into action after seeing an unaccompanied toddler on roof
Hear what Travis Kelce said about Taylor Swift ahead of Super Bowl
California agrees to $2B settlement for pandemic learning loss
Emergency evacuations in place across parts of Southern California
Evangelicals explain differences between some White and non-white evangelicals
'Awkward' and 'uncomfortable': Dad whose son died by suicide reacts to Zuckerberg's apology
