Video Ad Feedback
Trial around legendary musician's killing reveals his double life
Jam Master Jay, the DJ of the groundbreaking hip hop group Run-DMC, was fatally shot in 2002 in a case that was unsolved for nearly two decades. As a trial for his killing came to a close, his double life involving drugs that ran alongside his musical career was revealed.
03:08 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 14 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Trial around legendary musician's killing reveals his double life
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Bombshell reporting': Retired lt. colonel reacts to new detail in indicted ex-FBI informant case
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haley gets emotional during speech discussing her husband, whom Trump mocked
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sheriff reveals what McDougal's behavior tells him about Audrii Cunningham case
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cohen shares why he thinks Putin will take advantage of Trump's legal battles
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
George Santos sues Jimmy Kimmel over Cameo videos
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Meteorologist explains 'rare' weather risk in California
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Something is clearly going awry': Enten on members leaving the House
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Details about the police officer and firefighter killed in Minnesota shooting
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Russians detained for attending gatherings over Navalny's death
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel explains what Russia may do next after taking Avdiivka
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why this millionaire gifted his own money to Tulsa survivors seeking reparations
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haley on 2024 election: 'It will either be me or it will be Kamala Harris'
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Our security depends on it': Biden calls on Congress to approve Ukraine aid
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN