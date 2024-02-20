Video Ad Feedback
This mayor is clearing homeless encampments. Hear why it's part of a bigger plan
CNN's Jake Tapper travels to Los Angeles to speak with Mayor Karen Bass on her efforts to build and provide housing for homeless people.
'Bombshell reporting': Retired lt. colonel reacts to new detail in indicted ex-FBI informant case
Haley gets emotional during speech discussing her husband, whom Trump mocked
Sheriff reveals what McDougal's behavior tells him about Audrii Cunningham case
Cohen shares why he thinks Putin will take advantage of Trump's legal battles
George Santos sues Jimmy Kimmel over Cameo videos
Meteorologist explains 'rare' weather risk in California
'Something is clearly going awry': Enten on members leaving the House
Details about the police officer and firefighter killed in Minnesota shooting
Video shows Russians detained for attending gatherings over Navalny's death
Retired colonel explains what Russia may do next after taking Avdiivka
Why this millionaire gifted his own money to Tulsa survivors seeking reparations
Haley on 2024 election: 'It will either be me or it will be Kamala Harris'
'Our security depends on it': Biden calls on Congress to approve Ukraine aid
Sheriff's office releases video of shooting that killed deputy
500-gallon underground propane tank leads to catastrophic explosion
