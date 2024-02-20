Video Ad Feedback
See infertility expert's warning after Alabama Supreme Court rules frozen embryos are children
Alabama's Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are children, and would be protected under the state's Wrongful Death of a Minor Act. Barbara Collura, president and CEO of RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, joins CNN to discuss the unprecedented ruling.
