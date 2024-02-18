Video Ad Feedback
Details about the police officer and firefighter killed in Minnesota shooting
Two police officers and a firefighter were fatally shot and another officer was injured after responding to a domestic incident early Sunday morning in Burnsville, Minnesota, according to local authorities. CNN's Camila Bernal reports on the details, including the names of the three individuals who were killed.
