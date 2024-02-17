Sheriff's office releases video of shooting that killed deputy

Blount County Sheriff's Office tennessee bodycam
Blount County Sheriff's office in Tennessee has released body and dash cam video showing what led up to the shooting of two deputies during a February 8, 2024, traffic stop that triggered a manhunt for the gunman. CNN's Dianne Gallagher reports.
