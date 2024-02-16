Video Ad Feedback
How mentors in DC are trying to stop kids from 'crashing out'
Mentors are reaching out to children as young as 5 to stop them from getting caught up in Washington, DC's surging youth crime wave. CNN's Gabe Cohen reports.
04:55 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
