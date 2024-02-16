shimon pkg still vpx
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter questions police chief on suspects in Kansas City shooting
Situation Room
CNN senior crime and justice correspondent Shimon Prokupecz questions police Chief Stacey Graves after a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory rally left one person dead and at least 21 others wounded.
02:27 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
shimon pkg still vpx
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter questions police chief on suspects in Kansas City shooting
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
laura coates fani wllis plit
Video Ad Feedback
'Fundamentally dangerous': Laura Coates on questions Fani Willis faced during testimony
03:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
man tackles alleged gunman Kansas City parade
Video Ad Feedback
Man describes the moment he tackled alleged Kansas City shooter
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Left - Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. Right - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at a Department of Justice office in Washington.
Video Ad Feedback
Will the Supreme Court take Trump's immunity case? Legal analyst weighs in
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rep. Kevin McCarthy addresses reporters after a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on September 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Video Ad Feedback
'I hope Nancy gets the help she needs': McCarthy on Mace
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Police respond after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Kansas City mayor asked about security at Chiefs parade. See how he responded
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
thomas suozzi 02132024
Video Ad Feedback
Zeleny: Democrats see this 'warning sign' from New York special election
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mike johnson mayorkas impeachment vote
Video Ad Feedback
Hear the moment Speaker Johnson announces Mayorkas impeachment
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
idf hamas tunnel vpx
Video Ad Feedback
CCTV footage released by IDF purportedly shows Hamas leader in Gaza tunnel
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dr. Reiner
Video Ad Feedback
See doctor's reaction to CDC's expected Covid isolation guidance
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
biden still vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Biden targets Trump over Russia in latest speech
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
john dean trump split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
John Dean breaks down what could be a 'very dramatic outcome' from Trump filing
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
HELSINKI, FINLAND - JULY 16: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive to waiting media during a joint press conference after their summit on July 16, 2018 in Helsinki, Finland. The two leaders met one-on-one and discussed a range of issues including the 2016 U.S Election collusion. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
CNN commentator draws 'shocking' parallels between Trump and Putin's signals
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump
Video Ad Feedback
'This is really sick': Pelosi reacts to Trump's comments about January 6
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump nato haley split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Haley's reaction to Trump's comments on NATO countries and Russia
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Joel Osteen shooting vpx
Video Ad Feedback
See Joel Osteen's response to shooting at his megachurch
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testifies at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill October 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. Austin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken both testified at the hearing on budget requests, which includes aid money for Israel and Ukraine.
Video Ad Feedback
Dr. Gupta explains why Lloyd Austin is being hospitalized again
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN