dc officers shot scene
Video Ad Feedback
Witness describes hearing gunshots in shooting that wounded 3 officers
According to law enforcement officials, three officers with the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC, were wounded in a shooting while attempting to serve an arrest warrant for animal cruelty.
02:56 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
dc officers shot scene
Video Ad Feedback
Witness describes hearing gunshots in shooting that wounded 3 officers
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mike johnson mayorkas impeachment vote
Video Ad Feedback
Hear the moment Speaker Johnson announces Mayorkas impeachment
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
idf hamas tunnel vpx
Video Ad Feedback
CCTV footage released by IDF purportedly shows Hamas leader in Gaza tunnel
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dr. Reiner
Video Ad Feedback
See doctor's reaction to CDC's expected Covid isolation guidance
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
biden still vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Biden targets Trump over Russia in latest speech
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
john dean trump split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
John Dean breaks down what could be a 'very dramatic outcome' from Trump filing
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
HELSINKI, FINLAND - JULY 16: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive to waiting media during a joint press conference after their summit on July 16, 2018 in Helsinki, Finland. The two leaders met one-on-one and discussed a range of issues including the 2016 U.S Election collusion. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
CNN commentator draws 'shocking' parallels between Trump and Putin's signals
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump
Video Ad Feedback
'This is really sick': Pelosi reacts to Trump's comments about January 6
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump nato haley split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Haley's reaction to Trump's comments on NATO countries and Russia
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Joel Osteen shooting vpx
Video Ad Feedback
See Joel Osteen's response to shooting at his megachurch
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testifies at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill October 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. Austin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken both testified at the hearing on budget requests, which includes aid money for Israel and Ukraine.
Video Ad Feedback
Dr. Gupta explains why Lloyd Austin is being hospitalized again
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks at a "Get Out the Vote" Rally in Conway, South Carolina, on February 10, 2024. (Photo by Julia Nikhinson / AFP) (Photo by JULIA NIKHINSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
White House responds to what Trump said about NATO countries and Russia
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nor'easter Northeast_00001922.png
Video Ad Feedback
Nor'easter set to impact Northeast early this week
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Joel Osteen Church Scene February 11 2024 SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
Police chief explains what happened during shooting at Joel Osteen's church
01:57
Now playing
- Source: KPRC
Marco Rubio Donald Trump Split for video
Video Ad Feedback
Rubio defends Trump's controversial comments about NATO and Russia
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Story of Hind SCREENGRAB Karadsheh
Video Ad Feedback
Harrowing audio reveals the moment a family was killed in Gaza
04:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN