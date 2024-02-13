Video Ad Feedback
Video shows moment mountain lion confronts family pet
A California couple's surveillance video caught the moment their family dog was attacked by a mountain lion in their backyard. CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS has the story.
02:05 - Source: KCAL/KCBS
Latest Videos 17 videos
