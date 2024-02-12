Video Ad Feedback
See Joel Osteen's response to shooting at his megachurch
Authorities are probing a shooting at pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church -- roughly 6 miles from downtown Houston -- in which they said a woman walked in accompanied by a young child and began firing before she was killed by law enforcement. CNN's Ed Lavandera reports.
