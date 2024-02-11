Video Ad Feedback
Police chief explains what happened during shooting at Joel Osteen's church
A woman in a trench coat armed with a long rifle -- and accompanied by a young child -- entered pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church and began firing, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said.
01:57 - Source: KPRC
Latest Videos 18 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Police chief explains what happened during shooting at Joel Osteen's church
01:57
Now playing- Source: KPRC
Video Ad Feedback
Dr. Gupta explains why Lloyd Austin is being hospitalized again
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
White House responds to what Trump said about NATO countries and Russia
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Nor'easter set to impact Northeast early this week
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Rubio defends Trump's controversial comments about NATO and Russia
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Harrowing audio reveals the moment a family was killed in Gaza
04:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Parishioner describes hearing shots amid reports of shooting at Joel Osteen's church
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley claps back at Trump after he mocks her husband's absence
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See King Charles's first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
00:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
They were recruited by Russia to fight in Ukraine. Now thousands of them have lost contact with their families
04:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: The GOP pushed for a border fix, then rejected it
05:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tapper presses Rubio's decision to not support bipartisan border security deal
05:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video captures cop on hood of stolen car firing at its driver
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Feng shui master makes predictions about Donald Trump and Taylor Swift for Lunar New Year
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video captures plane on fire after deadly crash on Interstate 75
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sheriff vows to capture man who killed officer
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Wallace breaks down how Tucker Carlson failed to give Putin a tough interview
03:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Michelle Obama is trending and you won't believe why
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN