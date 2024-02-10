kenneth dehart manhunt
Sheriff vows to capture man who killed officer
A search is underway in east Tennessee for a man suspected of shooting and killing a sheriff's deputy and injuring another during a traffic stop on Thursday, authorities said. Kenneth Dehart, 42, is wanted on warrants of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.
