Man springs into action after seeing an unaccompanied toddler on roof
A Woonsocket, Rhode Island, man is being called a hero after he climbed the side of a building to rescue a toddler who had wandered out a window onto a roof. CNN affiliate WJAR reports.
01:18 - Source: WJAR
