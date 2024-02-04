Video Ad Feedback
Storm expected to bring 'life threatening flooding' in California
California is bracing for a stronger and longer-lasting atmospheric river event, which is expected to bring mudslides, damaging winds, and heavy mountain snow and has already triggered flood watches for nearly 40 million people. CNN's Camila Bernal reports.
02:07 - Source: CNN
