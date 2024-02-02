Josh Cambell AI drugs CBP
New pilot program could revolutionize how the US government stops drug smugglers
CNN's Josh Campbell explains how a new pilot program using artificial intelligence could revolutionize how US Customs and Border Protection detects drugs being smuggled into the country.
