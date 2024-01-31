Video Ad Feedback
Man arrested after claiming he decapitated father and posted anti-Biden rant
Police say they have arrested Justin Mohn, a 33-year-old man from Pennsylvania, after he posted a gruesome video showing what he claimed was his father's decapitated head. In the video, Mohn ranted about President Biden and the border crisis. It is unclear whether Mohn has retained an attorney. CNN has reached out to the Bucks County Public Defender for comment. CNN's Danny Freeman reports.
02:34 - Source: CNN
