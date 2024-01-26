Video Ad Feedback
Alabama Department of Corrections commissioner comments on death row inmate's 'shaking' before death
Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm gives further explanation on death row inmate Kenneth Smith's shaking during his execution.
02:01 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Alabama Department of Corrections commissioner comments on death row inmate's 'shaking' before death
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'You are not a victim': Judge scolds Navarro during sentencing
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This is rare in a courtroom': CNN reporter describes witness testimony in Michigan trial
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The GDP rose by 3.3%. Here's why that matters to all of us
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Russian military plane crash near Ukrainian border
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This is the moment everyone is talking about from Trump's victory speech
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How Jon Stewart's return to 'The Daily Show' could impact the 2024 race
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Political strategist on 'the Santos effect' and how it will impact voters
03:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video captures moment huge wave crashes into US military building
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dashcam captures highway crash involving Oklahoma trooper
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Ridiculous': Charles Barkley reacts to Tim Scott's moment with Trump
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Total disaster, it's embarrassing': Republican senator on McConnell's handling of border talks
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
AI guidebook is now coming to students in this state
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Teen impaled by pliers after freak accident
01:49
Now playing- Source: KWCH
Video Ad Feedback
Hear recording of moment Boeing 757 loses a wheel minutes before takeoff
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why ex-Trump aide says Haley is causing him to 'spiral'
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Scientists update their prediction of how close we are to the end of the world
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN