Video Ad Feedback
Dancer dies after taking a bite of mislabeled cookie
A 25-year-old dancer from New York died after having an allergic reaction after eating a mislabeled cookie sold by grocery chain Stew Leonard's. The company has now recalled its vanilla and chocolate flavors of Florentine Cookies after selling them at certain locations without a label that noted peanuts or eggs in the recipe. CNN affiliate WFSB reports.
01:30 - Source: WFSB
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Dancer dies after taking a bite of mislabeled cookie
01:30
Now playing- Source: WFSB
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why judge told Trump's lawyer to 'sit down'
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Grandmother shot and killed fleeing Gaza. Watch CNN's investigation
07:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Alleged leaked Netanyahu audio reveals he might be angry with the US
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Alabama Department of Corrections commissioner comments on death row inmate's reported shaking before death
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear the audio of Kari Lake and top Arizona Republican official that led to his resignation
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump makes quick appearance on the witness stand. Here's what he said
03:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'You are not a victim': Judge scolds Navarro during sentencing
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This is rare in a courtroom': CNN reporter describes witness testimony in Michigan trial
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The GDP rose by 3.3%. Here's why that matters to all of us
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Russian military plane crash near Ukrainian border
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This is the moment everyone is talking about from Trump's victory speech
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How Jon Stewart's return to 'The Daily Show' could impact the 2024 race
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Political strategist on 'the Santos effect' and how it will impact voters
03:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video captures moment huge wave crashes into US military building
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dashcam captures highway crash involving Oklahoma trooper
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN