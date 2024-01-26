Video Ad Feedback
Police officer happens to walk into store during armed robbery
A police sergeant in California thwarted an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store just before the suspect tried to escape with a bag of money. CNN affiliate KABC reports.
01:41 - Source: KABC
