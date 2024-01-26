attempted armed robbery foiled police officer affil vpx_00004026.png
Police officer happens to walk into store during armed robbery
A police sergeant in California thwarted an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store just before the suspect tried to escape with a bag of money. CNN affiliate KABC reports.
Source: KABC
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 31: Former Trump White House Advisor Peter Navarro talks briefly with reporters after appearing in federal district court for a motion hearing at the Prettyman Courthouse on August 31, 2022 in Washington, DC. Navarro has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
'You are not a victim': Judge scolds Navarro during sentencing
Source: CNN
Molly Darnell witness michigan trial2
'This is rare in a courtroom': CNN reporter describes witness testimony in Michigan trial
Source: CNN
An illustration photo shows a display of credit cards on September 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Credit card debt from US consumers is rising by billions of dollars amid higher inflation and interest rates, topping $1 trillion for the first time in history, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
The GDP rose by 3.3%. Here's why that matters to all of us
Source: CNN
In this handout photo taken from validated UGC video show flames rising from the scene of a warplane crashed at a residential area near Yablonovo, Belgorod region, Wednesday, Jun. 23, 2024. Russia says a military transport plane that was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war has crashed in a Russian region near Ukraine. (Validated UGC video via AP)
Video shows Russian military plane crash near Ukrainian border
Source: CNN
Tump NH Scott moment
This is the moment everyone is talking about from Trump's victory speech
Source: CNN
Jon Stewart FILE
How Jon Stewart's return to 'The Daily Show' could impact the 2024 race
Source: CNN
Former U.S. Representative George Santos, who was expelled from the U.S. House of Representatives, leaves his corruption trial at Central Islip Federal Courthouse in Central Islip, New York, U.S., January 23, 2024.
Political strategist on 'the Santos effect' and how it will impact voters
Source: CNN
rogue wave military still 1
Video captures moment huge wave crashes into US military building
Source: CNN
Oklahoma Trooper Patrol
Dashcam captures highway crash involving Oklahoma trooper
Source: CNN
chuck tim scott split vpx
'Ridiculous': Charles Barkley reacts to Tim Scott's moment with Trump
Source: CNN
hawley vpx manu raju
'Total disaster, it's embarrassing': Republican senator on McConnell's handling of border talks
Source: CNN
CNN 10 ai guidebook jpeg
AI guidebook is now coming to students in this state
Source: CNN
ks teen impaled by pliers 2
Teen impaled by pliers after freak accident
Source: KWCH
DELTA BOEING 575 VPX
Hear recording of moment Boeing 757 loses a wheel minutes before takeoff
Source: CNN
afg nh vpx
Hear why ex-Trump aide says Haley is causing him to 'spiral'
Source: CNN
107908_DoomsdayClock2024 1
Scientists update their prediction of how close we are to the end of the world
Source: CNN