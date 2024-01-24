Video Ad Feedback
Teen impaled by pliers after freak accident
A Kansas teenager is recovering after a slip on some ice led to a freak accident. 15-year-old Joey Zeman was helping with snow removal when he fell, impaling himself on a pair of pliers. CNN affiliate KWCH reports.
01:49 - Source: KWCH
