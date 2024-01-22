EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - JANUARY 09: A child's shoe hangs caught in razor wire atop the bank of the Rio Grande on January 9, 2024 in Eagle Pass, Texas. Following a major surge of migrant border crossings late last year, large quantities of refuse left behind by migrants as well as miles of razor wire installed by Texas National Guard troops remain along the U.S.-Mexico border at Eagle Pass. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Analyst weighs in on Supreme Court allowing Biden admin to remove razor wire on border
The Supreme Court is allowing US Border Patrol agents to remove razor wire deployed by Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's security initiative at the US-Mexico border while the state's legal challenge to the practice plays out. CNN senior Supreme Court analyst Joan Biskupic discusses.
nikki haley judge judy vpx
'I would support her if she was a frog': Judge Judy on endorsing Haley
01:28
aotm andrew konchek fisherman john king new hampshire
Why some New Hampshire voters remain loyal to Trump despite his behavior
04:53
Kyte Baby founder Ying Liu shares an apology video to TikTok.
See video of Kyte Baby CEO apologizing after denying remote work request
02:39
Judge judy/ bash
Iconic TV judge gives rare 2024 election endorsement
00:49
Ron DeSantis
DeSantis ends 2024 presidential campaign. Watch the moment
02:35
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 19: A worker clears snow from a sidewalk outside of Russell Building on Capitol Hill on Friday, January 19, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Warmer weather ahead for much of the US after arctic blast
00:59
Nikki Haley Ron DeSantis SCREENGRAB
Nikki Haley reacts to DeSantis suspending his campaign
01:38
Russian Oil Termial Gulf of Finland SCREENGRAB
Retired general explains 'fascinating' development in Russia's war against Ukraine
02:04
china population marc stewart
People in China don't want to have children. Hear why
02:23
Robertson Lebanon Border SCREENGRAB
Dodging Hezbollah fire part of everyday life for Israelis on lebanon border
05:30
Fareed GPS 1.21
Fareed: Why much of the world worries about a Trump victory
05:30
Chalian DeSantis split
CNN political director explains what went wrong for DeSantis
01:45
Sen. Chris Coons SOTU 012124 vpx
Sen. Coons responds to Sen. Scott's claim the economy was better under Trump
02:03
tim scott sotu vpx
Hear what Tim Scott thinks on Jan. 6 'hostages'
01:52
Left - WATERLOO, IOWA - DECEMBER 19: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he wraps up a campaign event on December 19, 2023 in Waterloo, Iowa. Iowa Republicans will be the first to select their party's nomination for the 2024 presidential race, when they go to caucus on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Right - US Republican presidential candidate and former US ambassador to the Unted Nations Nikki Haley speaks at a town hall meeting hosted by Fox News in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 8, 2024. (Photo by Christian MONTERROSA / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)
Haley questions Trump's mental fitness after he appears to confuse her for Pelosi
01:23
Air Base Attack Map SCREENGRAB
'I think the party has lost its moral compass': Republican voters speak out ahead of New Hampshire primary
01:51
