Analyst weighs in on Supreme Court allowing Biden admin to remove razor wire on border
The Supreme Court is allowing US Border Patrol agents to remove razor wire deployed by Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's security initiative at the US-Mexico border while the state's legal challenge to the practice plays out. CNN senior Supreme Court analyst Joan Biskupic discusses.
01:49 - Source: CNN
