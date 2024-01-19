dc convenience fire
Video shows DC convenience store leveled after fiery explosion
Video shows a Washington, D.C., convenience store erupting in a fiery explosion moments after officials responded to a nearby gas leak that damaged two other buildings, including a daycare.
