Video Ad Feedback
Republicans worry that subzero temperatures could scramble Iowa caucuses turnout
CNN's Kim Brunhuber speaks with Ty Rushing, a Senior Editor for Iowa Starting Line, ahead of Monday's Iowa caucuses.
04:50 - Source: CNN, KCRG
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Republicans worry that subzero temperatures could scramble Iowa caucuses turnout
04:50
Now playing- Source: CNN, KCRG
Video Ad Feedback
Camera captures rare jaguar that has never been photographed inside the US before
01:57
Now playing- Source: KGUN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN meteorologist explains how Lake Tahoe avalanche happened
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See first image of moon lander after company abandons the mission
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear from 'traumatized' Alaska Airlines passenger
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I didn't punch Jayson': Boebert responds after restaurant incident with ex-husband
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN's Sara Sidner makes emotional announcement about her health
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why Michelle Obama says she's 'terrified' about potential outcome of election
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
IDF shows off alleged Hamas tunnels and weapons factories
04:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Explosion rocks downtown Fort Worth, Texas
00:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed's take: America has problems. But the world sees something different
05:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It's very unusual': CNN reporter unpacks controversy around NYT and Taylor Swift
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Man captured on video jumping bench and violently attacking judge
00:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Harvard students were asked if their president should resign. Hear what they said (2023)
03:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Black students navigate racial identity post-affirmative action ruling
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue Aaron Rodgers after Epstein remark
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN