rise in swatting incidents vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'They claimed I shot my wife': Public officials face alarming rise in swatting
The Lead
CNN's Rene Marsh reports on the rise of "swatting" a dangerous practice where fake emergency calls are made to prompt SWAT teams to the homes of targeted individuals.
03:05 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
rise in swatting incidents vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'They claimed I shot my wife': Public officials face alarming rise in swatting
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab Saada Yemen airstrikes
Video Ad Feedback
See pictures on the ground in Yemen showing US, UK airstrikes
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This March 12, 2022, aerial image shows the Pentagon (US Department of Defense) in Washington, DC. (Photo by Eva HAMBACH / AFP) (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter: These were the type of targets that were hit in Yemen
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
donald trump court SCREEGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter describes 'contentious' exchange between Trump and judge
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends the closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., January 11, 2024. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Video Ad Feedback
'This is just straight out of his victim playbook': Ex-Trump official reacts to Trump's comments before court
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ron DeSantis Nikki Haley Donald Trump SPLIT CNN Debate
Video Ad Feedback
Tapper asks Haley and DeSantis about Trump's character. Hear their answers
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab haley desantis iowa hit a nerve
Video Ad Feedback
'I think I hit a nerve': See Haley spar with DeSantis
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
christie vpx screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
Chris Christie caught on hot mic discussing Haley and DeSantis
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
1 hunter storm out vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Hunter Biden storms out of House hearing
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
christie vpx screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why Chris Christie is suspending his 2024 campaign
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former President Donald Trump attends the Trump Organization civil fraud trial in New York State Supreme Court, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in New York.
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter: These were the conditions from the judge that Trump refused
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rep Mace
Video Ad Feedback
Rep. Mace verbally attacks Hunter Biden during House hearing
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MTG MANU RAJU VPX
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why MTG is comparing Speaker Johnson to Nancy Pelosi
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Teen who lost shirt on Alaska Airlines flight vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Teen who lost shirt due to hole in plane moved to sit with her. Hear what happened next
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
panama city beach tornado tilted house 010924
Video Ad Feedback
Beachfront home left tilting to the side, supported by its neighbor after tornado strike
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Durham, N.H. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha, File)
Video Ad Feedback
Judge asks if a president can order Seal Team 6 to assasinate a rival. Hear Trump's lawyers respond
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab Saada Yemen airstrikes
Video Ad Feedback
See moment man who attacked judge appears before her again
02:22
Now playing
- Source: KVVU