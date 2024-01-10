Teen who lost shirt on Alaska Airlines flight vpx
Teen who lost shirt due to hole in plane moved to sit with her. Hear what happened next
Erin Burnett Out Front
CNN's Erin Burnett speaks with a passenger on Alaska Airlines flight 1282 about what happened after a piece of the plane ripped out of the side of the aircraft's fuselage shortly after takeoff.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Durham, N.H. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha, File)
Judge asks if a president can order Seal Team 6 to assasinate a rival. Hear Trump's lawyers respond
deobra redden judge mary kay holthus split
See moment man who attacked judge appears before her again
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. Trump spoke on a range of topics to an audience of conservative evangelical Christians. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
CNN reporter describes Trump's demeanor during his presidential immunity hearing
RACHEL POWELL 06
She rioted on January 6. Now she's headed to prison
Kansas Highway Patrol vpx
See what driving through a severe snow storm looks like
video thumbnail anderson KTH trump immunity hearing
Anderson Cooper breaks down significance of Trump's choice to be in court
stephanie king
Hear from 'traumatized' Alaska Airlines passenger
split Peregrine lander miles obrien
See first image of moon lander after company abandons the mission
03 fort worth explosion 0108
Explosion rocks downtown Fort Worth, Texas
alaska air phone recovery thumbnail
Phone falls 16,000 feet from Alaska Air flight, still works
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Durham, N.H. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha, File)
ABC News reveals new evidence about Trump's inaction on Jan. 6
Boeing-Lockheed joint venture United Launch Alliance's next-generation Vulcan rocket launches on its debut flight from Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. January 8, 2024. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Human remains aboard moon-bound spacecraft are causing controversy. Here's why
poppy harlow jennifer homendy ntsb split ctm 010823
Official asked whether it's safe to fly on any Boeing plane right now. Hear her response
ventanilla vuelo alaska airlines explosion vo_00012107.png
Investigators tour plane that lost section mid-flight. Hear what they found
Allison Chinchar 5 Things vpx
Another winter storm has begun to move eastward
