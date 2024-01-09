Video Ad Feedback
See moment man who attacked judge appears before her again
Deobra Redden, who attacked a judge on camera in Nevada, reappeared before Judge Mary Kay Holthus after the attack. Judge Holthus sentenced Redden to 19 months to four years in prison. He now faces additional charges, including attempted murder, for his attack on Judge Holthus.
02:22 - Source: KVVU
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
See moment man who attacked judge appears before her again
02:22
Now playing- Source: KVVU
Video Ad Feedback
Judge asks if a president can order Seal Team 6 to assassinate a rival. Hear Trump's lawyers respond
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter describes Trump's demeanor during his presidential immunity hearing
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what driving through a severe snow storm looks like
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Anderson Cooper breaks down significance of Trump's choice to be in court
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear from 'traumatized' Alaska Airlines passenger
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See first image of moon lander after company abandons the mission
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Explosion rocks downtown Fort Worth, Texas
00:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Phone falls 16,000 feet from Alaska Air flight, still works
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
ABC News reveals new evidence about Trump's inaction on Jan. 6
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Human remains aboard moon-bound spacecraft are causing controversy. Here's why
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Official asked whether it's safe to fly on any Boeing plane right now. Hear her response
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Investigators tour plane that lost section mid-flight. Hear what they found
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Another winter storm has begun to move eastward
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What has to happen next to avoid a government shutdown
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video purports to show Russian troops retreating after losing tanks and vehicles in failed assault
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN