Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez vpx
AOC: Why I think Justice Thomas should recuse himself from CO ballot case
Anderson Cooper 360
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shares her perspective on why she believes Justice Thomas should recuse himself from the Colorado ballot case, citing his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
07:34 - Source: CNN
