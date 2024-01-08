Video Ad Feedback
Transportation safety chief asked whether plane should have been in the air. Hear her response
An Alaska Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Oregon after a section of the aircraft blew off during the plane's ascent, according to firsthand accounts and video from passengers. National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy joins Poppy Harlow to answer questions about the ongoing investigation.
02:02 - Source: CNN
