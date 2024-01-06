Video Ad Feedback
Flight makes emergency landing after window reportedly blew out after takeoff
An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Portland, Oregon, after a window reportedly blew out upon takeoff. CNN's Pete Muntean has more.
02:26 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Flight makes emergency landing after window reportedly blew out after takeoff
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Legal analyst predicts how Supreme Court will approach Trump's Colorado ballot ban appeal
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Analyst shares when Supreme Court will likely hear Trump appeal
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Trump did nothing': Biden reflects on January 6 insurrection
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I was brought to a breaking point': Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks after prison release
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Weather forecast: See the path of winter storm
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Run!': Student details how she fled during school shooting
03:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli police are documenting cases of rape and sexual violence on October 7. One witness recounts what he saw
07:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN correspondent explains why ISIS would want to target Iran
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Chaos ensues after man jumps bench to attack judge
00:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue Aaron Rodgers after Epstein remark
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Christie weighs in on new allegations in Bob Menendez corruption scheme
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Harvard professor reacts to university president's resignation
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Police dept. launches 4-day work week pilot program
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Alejandro Mayorkas reacts to planned impeachment proceedings against him
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter explains what Trump's team is basing appeal on
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter shares timeline of Colorado Supreme Court break-in
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN