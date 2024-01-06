Alaska Airlines
Flight makes emergency landing after window reportedly blew out after takeoff
An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Portland, Oregon, after a window reportedly blew out upon takeoff. CNN's Pete Muntean has more.
trump scotus split 010524 vpx
Legal analyst predicts how Supreme Court will approach Trump's Colorado ballot ban appeal
01:20
WATERLOO, IOWA - DECEMBER 19: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a campaign event on December 19, 2023 in Waterloo, Iowa. Iowa Republicans will be the first to select their party's nomination for the 2024 presidential race, when they go to caucus on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Analyst shares when Supreme Court will likely hear Trump appeal
01:17
biden speech vpx
'Trump did nothing': Biden reflects on January 6 insurrection
02:01
gypsy roes interview
'I was brought to a breaking point': Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks after prison release
02:49
derek/forecast
Weather forecast: See the path of winter storm
01:54
rachael kares vpx
'Run!': Student details how she fled during school shooting
03:35
raz cohen
Israeli police are documenting cases of rape and sexual violence on October 7. One witness recounts what he saw
07:33
Ambulances leave the site of explosion near the grave of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in southern Iran, on January 3.
CNN correspondent explains why ISIS would want to target Iran
02:24
judge attack vpx screengrab
Chaos ensues after man jumps bench to attack judge
00:32
Jimmy Kimmel Aaron Rodgers split
Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue Aaron Rodgers after Epstein remark
01:13
christie menendez split
Christie weighs in on new allegations in Bob Menendez corruption scheme
01:55
Harvard University President Claudine Gay attends a House Education and The Workforce Committee hearing titled "Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2023. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Harvard professor reacts to university president's resignation
02:41
golden colorado crime scene investigator
Police dept. launches 4-day work week pilot program
03:37
alejandro mayorkas
Alejandro Mayorkas reacts to planned impeachment proceedings against him
01:16
Evan Perez
Reporter explains what Trump's team is basing appeal on
01:07
colorado supreme court thumb vpx
CNN reporter shares timeline of Colorado Supreme Court break-in
01:31
