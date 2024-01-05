rachael kares vpx
'Run!': Student details how she fled during school shooting
A 17-year-old gunman killed a sixth grade student and wounded five other people at Perry High School near Des Moines, Iowa, authorities said. Perry High School student and survivor Rachael Kares joins Anderson Cooper to share her experience.
'Run!': Student details how she fled during school shooting
IOWA SHOOTING PRESSER
Official: One student killed following Iowa school shooting
raz cohen
Israeli police are documenting cases of rape and sexual violence on October 7. One witness recounts what he saw
Ambulances leave the site of explosion near the grave of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in southern Iran, on January 3.
CNN correspondent explains why ISIS would want to target Iran
judge attack vpx screengrab
Chaos ensues after man jumps bench to attack judge
Jimmy Kimmel Aaron Rodgers split
Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue Aaron Rodgers after Epstein remark
christie menendez split
Christie weighs in on new allegations in Bob Menendez corruption scheme
Harvard University President Claudine Gay attends a House Education and The Workforce Committee hearing titled "Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2023. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Harvard professor reacts to university president's resignation
golden colorado crime scene investigator
Police dept. launches 4-day work week pilot program
alejandro mayorkas
Alejandro Mayorkas reacts to planned impeachment proceedings against him
Evan Perez
Reporter explains what Trump's team is basing appeal on
colorado supreme court thumb vpx
CNN reporter shares timeline of Colorado Supreme Court break-in
Fire is seen in this screengrab taken from video filmed at Tokyo Haneda airport on January 2. Japan Airlines says its flight 516 collided with what appears to be a Japan Coast Guard aircraft upon landing, according to NHK. All 367 passengers and 12 crew members on board the Japan Airlines plane that ignited upon landing have been evacuated, according to public broadcaster NHK.
See moment planes collide at Tokyo airport
rochester new york crash concert
Video shows fiery crash scene outside concert
Japan Airlines' A350 airplane is on fire at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Japan January 2, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Aviation expert has one question after plane fire
inside JAL plane
Video captures chaos on board after plane catches fire
screengrab south korean opposition leader
Video shows the moment South Korean opposition leader was stabbed
