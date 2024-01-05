christian ziegler vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Florida GOP set to vote on chair's removal amid sex scandal
The Lead
Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler is now under investigation for alleged video voyeurism and sexual assault. CNN's Carlos Suarez reports.
02:40 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
christian ziegler vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Florida GOP set to vote on chair's removal amid sex scandal
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gypsy roes interview
Video Ad Feedback
'I was brought to a breaking point': Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks after prison release
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
derek/forecast
Video Ad Feedback
Weather forecast: See the path of winter storm
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rachael kares vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Run!': Student details how she fled during school shooting
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
raz cohen
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli police are documenting cases of rape and sexual violence on October 7. One witness recounts what he saw
07:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ambulances leave the site of explosion near the grave of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in southern Iran, on January 3.
Video Ad Feedback
CNN correspondent explains why ISIS would want to target Iran
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
judge attack vpx screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
Chaos ensues after man jumps bench to attack judge
00:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jimmy Kimmel Aaron Rodgers split
Video Ad Feedback
Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue Aaron Rodgers after Epstein remark
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
christie menendez split
Video Ad Feedback
Christie weighs in on new allegations in Bob Menendez corruption scheme
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Harvard University President Claudine Gay attends a House Education and The Workforce Committee hearing titled "Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2023. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Video Ad Feedback
Harvard professor reacts to university president's resignation
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
golden colorado crime scene investigator
Video Ad Feedback
Police dept. launches 4-day work week pilot program
03:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
alejandro mayorkas
Video Ad Feedback
Alejandro Mayorkas reacts to planned impeachment proceedings against him
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Evan Perez
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter explains what Trump's team is basing appeal on
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
colorado supreme court thumb vpx
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter shares timeline of Colorado Supreme Court break-in
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fire is seen in this screengrab taken from video filmed at Tokyo Haneda airport on January 2. Japan Airlines says its flight 516 collided with what appears to be a Japan Coast Guard aircraft upon landing, according to NHK. All 367 passengers and 12 crew members on board the Japan Airlines plane that ignited upon landing have been evacuated, according to public broadcaster NHK.
Video Ad Feedback
See moment planes collide at Tokyo airport
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rochester new york crash concert
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows fiery crash scene outside concert
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Japan Airlines' A350 airplane is on fire at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Japan January 2, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Video Ad Feedback
Aviation expert has one question after plane fire
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN