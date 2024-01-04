Video Ad Feedback
Two stray dogs cause more than $350,000 in damage at car dealership
A Houston-area car dealership is eager for a fresh start in 2024 after two stray dogs caused more than $350,000 worth of damage to its inventory and scared away potential customers. CNN affiliate KTRK has more.
01:49 - Source: KTRK
