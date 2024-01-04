Video Ad Feedback
Sheriff: Multiple gunshot victims following Iowa school shooting
Law enforcement gives an update on the shooting at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa which the sheriff says left "multiple gunshot victims."
01:50 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Sheriff: Multiple gunshot victims following Iowa school shooting
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Chaos ensues after man jumps bench to attack judge
00:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue Aaron Rodgers after Epstein remark
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Christie weighs in on new allegations in Bob Menendez corruption scheme
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Harvard professor reacts to university president's resignation
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Police dept. launches 4-day work week pilot program
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Alejandro Mayorkas reacts to planned impeachment proceedings against him
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter explains what Trump's team is basing appeal on
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter shares timeline of Colorado Supreme Court break-in
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment planes collide at Tokyo airport
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows fiery crash scene outside concert
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Aviation expert has one question after plane fire
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video captures chaos on board after plane catches fire
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows the moment South Korean opposition leader was stabbed
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See devastating aftermath of Japan's 7.5 magnitude earthquake
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video inside office shows moment earthquake struck
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN