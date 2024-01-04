Video Ad Feedback
Viral video of church's New Year's Eve service causes a stir online
An Atlanta church played two popular rap songs during its New Year's Eve service, drawing both criticism and praise online. Now, the bishop is speaking out after video of the moment went viral. CNN affiliate WSB reports.
01:31 - Source: WSB
