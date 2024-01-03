Video Ad Feedback
Woman who went viral for digging 'tunnel' under her home forced to stop work
A Virginia woman, known on TikTok as "Kala the Science Girl," went viral for digging a tunnel under her home. But officials shut down the project over complaints.
