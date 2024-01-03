Video Ad Feedback
Analyst: DEI 'separate issue' from Claudine Gay plagiarism concerns
CNN's Abby Phillip moderates a discussion between ex-Harvard Law School student body president Mussab Ali and CNN Political Analyst Coleman Hughes about the ouster of Harvard president Claudine Gay following weeks of controversy.
03:17 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Analyst: DEI 'separate issue' from Claudine Gay plagiarism concerns
03:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Christie weighs in on new allegations in Bob Menendez corruption scheme
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Harvard professor reacts to university president's resignation
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter explains what Trump's team is basing appeal on
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter shares timeline of Colorado Supreme Court break-in
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment planes collide at Tokyo airport
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows fiery crash scene outside concert
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Aviation expert has one question after plane fire
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video captures chaos on board after plane catches fire
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows the moment South Korean opposition leader was stabbed
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See devastating aftermath of Japan's 7.5 magnitude earthquake
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video inside office shows moment earthquake struck
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Putin's New Year's Eve message
00:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter explains what factors could affect the economy in 2024
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Major drug companies massively cut insulin prices. Hear why
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See massive waves after earthquake hits Japan
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Mom wakes up after kidney stone procedure with her legs amputated
02:11
Now playing- Source: Lex 18