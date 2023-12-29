Video Ad Feedback
University chancellor fired over ongoing porn career with wife
The Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System has terminated the 63-year-old chancellor of University of Wisconsin-La Crosse from his position after "discovering sexually explicit videos" he made with his wife, according to statements from officials and reporting from major media outlets that interviewed the ex-chancellor.
03:31 - Source: CNN
