Amanda Brochu
Video Ad Feedback
Florida woman returns home to find her driveway missing
A Florida woman trying to sell her house returned home one day to discover that her driveway was gone. The disappearing act was preceded by unsolicited visits from contractors and a series of text messages from a mysterious stranger. CNN affiliate WFTV has more on the curious case.
02:32 - Source: WFTV
Latest Videos 17 videos
Amanda Brochu
Video Ad Feedback
Florida woman returns home to find her driveway missing
02:32
Now playing
- Source: WFTV
venura vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Watch giant wave slam into neighborhood
01:22
Now playing
- Source: KCAL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during a press conference on Friday, December 29.
Video Ad Feedback
'I cannot sign this': GOP governor on why he vetoed bill banning gender-affirming care
01:06
Now playing
- Source: WBNS
joe gow wisconsin university ISO cnnc
Video Ad Feedback
University chancellor fired over ongoing porn career with wife
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gypsy rose blanchard
Video Ad Feedback
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison after serving time for the murder of her abusive mother
03:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Shenna Bellows iso thumb vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Maine official who removed Trump from ballot responds to fierce criticism
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former President Donald Trump, left, and Kenneth Chesebro
Video Ad Feedback
Hear audio of pro-Trump attorney describing fake electors plan
03:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
idaho home demolished
Video Ad Feedback
University demolishes house where 4 students were murdered
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE - DECEMBER 12: Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks to supporters after receiving the endorsement of New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu during a Town hall event at McIntyre Ski Area on December 12, 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo by Sophie Park/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley speaks out after controversial Civil War remarks
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Police work the scene where the body of a missing Texas teen and her boyfriend may have been found inside a car parked near an apartment complex on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
'Perplexing scene': Bodies found in car believed to be missing pregnant woman and boyfriend
01:49
Now playing
- Source: KSAT
A still from a video appears to show Palestinians detained by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a stadium in northern Gaza.
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show children among Palestinian men stripped and detained by IDF
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nikki haley berlin new hampshire 12272023
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Nikki Haley's response to question about cause of Civil War
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Houston texas police chase stand off cprog orig zt_00001723.png
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: Police chase leads to hours-long standoff on Houston highway
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
james renner michigan fake trump elector
Video Ad Feedback
See what fake Trump elector said after learning of scheme to overturn election
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Writer/Actor Tommy Smothers accepts a commemorative Emmy writing achievement for "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" onstage during the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre on September 21, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Tom Smothers of the Smothers Brothers has died at 86
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
indiana fishermen truck wreck rescue 1
Video Ad Feedback
Man went fishing with his son-in-law. They found a missing person
01:54
Now playing
- Source: WLS
Actor Lee Sun Kyun receives the award for "Excellent Achievement in Film" during the introduction of the "Killing Romance" Midwest premiere at AMC New City 14 on October 07, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Video Ad Feedback
Everything we know about death of 'Parasite' actor
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN