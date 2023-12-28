gun in road rage incident vpx
'Do you want to f**king die?': Terrifying moment when man pulls gun on teenager
A young woman driving near Phoenix captured the moment a man pointed his gun at her in a road rage incident. CNN affiliate KNXV reports.
idaho home demolished
University demolishes house where 4 students were murdered
MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE - DECEMBER 12: Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks to supporters after receiving the endorsement of New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu during a Town hall event at McIntyre Ski Area on December 12, 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo by Sophie Park/Getty Images)
Nikki Haley speaks out after controversial Civil War remarks
Police work the scene where the body of a missing Texas teen and her boyfriend may have been found inside a car parked near an apartment complex on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.
'Perplexing scene': Bodies found in car believed to be missing pregnant woman and boyfriend
A still from a video appears to show Palestinians detained by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a stadium in northern Gaza.
Video appears to show children among Palestinian men stripped and detained by IDF
nikki haley berlin new hampshire 12272023
Hear Nikki Haley's response to question about cause of Civil War
Houston texas police chase stand off cprog orig zt_00001723.png
Watch: Police chase leads to hours-long standoff on Houston highway
james renner michigan fake trump elector
See what fake Trump elector said after learning of scheme to overturn election
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Writer/Actor Tommy Smothers accepts a commemorative Emmy writing achievement for "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" onstage during the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre on September 21, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Tom Smothers of the Smothers Brothers has died at 86
indiana fishermen truck wreck rescue 1
Man went fishing with his son-in-law. They found a missing person
Actor Lee Sun Kyun receives the award for "Excellent Achievement in Film" during the introduction of the "Killing Romance" Midwest premiere at AMC New City 14 on October 07, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Everything we know about death of 'Parasite' actor
FLorida driver rescue
Watch the moment driver rescued from dangling truck
A fighter of the Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah militia group and a man inspect the site of a U.S. airstrike, in Hilla, Iraq December 26, 2023. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
US hits back with airstrikes following drone attacks
delayza diaz vocal chord surgery vpx
9-year-old learns how to speak after surgery for condition that is usually fatal
FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link from the IK-2 corrective penal colony in Pokrov during a court hearing to consider an appeal against his prison sentence in Moscow, Russia May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo
CNN reporter shares concern over where Navalny was 'found'
Ripley Bethlehem SCREENGRAB
Christmas started in this town over 2,000 years ago. See what it's like this year
East Cleveland Police Chief Gerhard SCREENGRAB
Police chief under investigation after sharing racist memes he says are satire
