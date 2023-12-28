Video Ad Feedback
'Do you want to f**king die?': Terrifying moment when man pulls gun on teenager
A young woman driving near Phoenix captured the moment a man pointed his gun at her in a road rage incident. CNN affiliate KNXV reports.
02:02 - Source: KNXV
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'Do you want to f**king die?': Terrifying moment when man pulls gun on teenager
02:02
Now playing- Source: KNXV
Video Ad Feedback
University demolishes house where 4 students were murdered
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley speaks out after controversial Civil War remarks
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Perplexing scene': Bodies found in car believed to be missing pregnant woman and boyfriend
01:49
Now playing- Source: KSAT
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show children among Palestinian men stripped and detained by IDF
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Nikki Haley's response to question about cause of Civil War
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: Police chase leads to hours-long standoff on Houston highway
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what fake Trump elector said after learning of scheme to overturn election
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tom Smothers of the Smothers Brothers has died at 86
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Man went fishing with his son-in-law. They found a missing person
01:54
Now playing- Source: WLS
Video Ad Feedback
Everything we know about death of 'Parasite' actor
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch the moment driver rescued from dangling truck
00:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
US hits back with airstrikes following drone attacks
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
9-year-old learns how to speak after surgery for condition that is usually fatal
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter shares concern over where Navalny was 'found'
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Christmas started in this town over 2,000 years ago. See what it's like this year
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Police chief under investigation after sharing racist memes he says are satire
02:11
Now playing- Source: WOIO