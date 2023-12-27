Video Ad Feedback
Man went fishing with his son-in-law. They found a missing person
Two fishermen discovered a mangled truck with a driver who had been trapped inside for nearly a week. Indiana police say the truck crashed off the highway and rolled under a bridge -- out of sight for anyone passing by. They say because of the dropping temperatures and his injuries, the 27-year-old driver likely would not have survived another night. CNN affiliate WLS reports.
01:54 - Source: WLS
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Man went fishing with his son-in-law. They found a missing person
01:54
Now playing- Source: WLS
Video Ad Feedback
Tom Smothers of the Smothers Brothers has died at 86
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Everything we know about death of 'Parasite' actor
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch the moment driver rescued from dangling truck
00:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
US hits back with airstrikes following drone attacks
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
9-year-old learns how to speak after surgery for condition that is usually fatal
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter shares concern over where Navalny was 'found'
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Christmas started in this town over 2,000 years ago. See what it's like this year
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Police chief under investigation after sharing racist memes he says are satire
02:11
Now playing- Source: WOIO
Video Ad Feedback
Police say Florida mall shooting may be targeted act of violence
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Conway's prediction following SCOTUS rejecting bid to hear Trump's immunity case
03:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
She miscarried, but now she's being charged with 'abuse of a corpse'
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The innovative way this state is using toilet water
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Smerconish: Why won't Jack Smith just say it?
05:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Legal expert has theory why Supreme Court rejected Jack Smith's request
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Migrant crossings are spiking. See what it looks like on the southern border
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN