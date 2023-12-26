Female student
Black students navigate racial identity post-affirmative action ruling
CNN's Gabe Cohen speaks with Black students about their struggle to address their racial identity while applying to colleges since the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions earlier this year.
