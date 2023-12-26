Video Ad Feedback
Inside the underground world of dog fighting
Organized dog fighting -- where hundreds of thousands of dollars can change hands in a single match -- is thriving across the US, despite federal efforts to curb it. CNN's Isabel Rosales reports.
04:07 - Source: CNN
