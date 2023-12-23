Video Ad Feedback
How La La Anthony is supporting young inmates at Rikers Island
CNN's Laura Coates gets exclusive access to Rikers Island to learn about actress and activist La La Anthony's program, ThreeSixty, which provides mentorship and re-entry skills to young men behind bars.
04:02 - Source: CNN
