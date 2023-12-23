East Cleveland Police Chief Gerhard SCREENGRAB
Police chief under investigation after sharing racist memes he says are 'satire'
East Cleveland, Ohio, Police Chief Brian Gerhard is under fire after it was discovered he possessed and shared text messages and memes containing apparent racist, antisemitic and homophobic content. WOIO's Gabby Hart reports.
