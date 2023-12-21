Video Ad Feedback
'It is wild!': CNN analyst reacts to Harvard president's plagiarism allegations
Harvard President Claudine Gay is back in the hot seat amid new accusations of plagiarism. A House panel is now launching a probe into her work. CNN's Matt Egan has the details.
