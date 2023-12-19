Video Ad Feedback
CNN analyst studied Sandra Day O'Connor for years. Why she worried about her legacy
CNN Supreme Court analyst Joan Biskupic joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss the legacy of late Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve on the US Supreme Court.
01:58 - Source: CNN
People We've Lost 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
CNN analyst studied Sandra Day O'Connor for years. Why she worried about her legacy
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Inside TV producer Norman Lear's iconic life
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what Sandra Day O'Connor thought of her reputation on the court
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Look back at the defining moments of Henry Kissinger's career
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter dead at 96
03:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Suzanne Somers was more than just the star of 'Three's Company'
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Matthew Perry guest host for Piers Morgan in 2013
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A look back on Sen. Dianne Feinstein's legacy
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter,' dead at 82
00:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A look back at Bob Barker's career
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud known for role as 'Fezco' dies
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Mohamed Al-Fayed, billionaire former Harrods owner, dies at 94
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch one of Paul Reuben's first interviews as himself
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A look back at Sinéad O'Connor's most memorable moments
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Legendary crooner Tony Bennett dead at 96
03:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin dead at 89
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN